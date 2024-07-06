DIY Are The New WWE Tag Team Champions

Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa are the new WWE tag team champions. DIY defeated A-Town Down Under (Austin Theory and Grayson Waller) on Friday’s WWE SmackDown from Toronto.

The match featured fast paced action, high impact offense from both teams and several close calls. The finish came when DIY locked in cross-face submission holds on champions, who tapped out in unison.

- Advertisement -

After the match, fireworks erupted as the Toronto crowd celebrated the historic moment. This marks the first main roster gold for DIY, who previously held the NXT tag titles. The longtime friends went on to have a bitter rivalry before ultimately reconciling and getting back to business.

For Theory and Waller, the championship reign that began by winning the Six-Pack Challenge Ladder Match at WrestleMania XL ends at 90 days.