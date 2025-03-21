What Wrestlers Need to Know Before Joining WWE

Karrion Kross has offered valuable insight for wrestlers aiming to break into WWE, drawing on his own experience transitioning from the independent circuit. After debuting with WWE in 2020, Kross noted that one of the most overlooked yet critical skills is learning to perform for television.

Appearing on The DeFalco Files podcast, Kross explained that many talents on the independent scene are unfamiliar with working in front of cameras—a fundamental aspect of WWE’s production.

“They have no idea how to work TV or cameras. That’s a whole other world that never even occurs to people,” he said, emphasizing the importance of knowing camera positioning and anticipating production cuts. “When I’m out there in the ring in WWE, my mind is also in the truck.”

Kross credited his early development to regular check-ins with trainer Joe DeFalco, who advised him to treat his training like a job and be open to feedback. One piece of advice stuck with him: be ready for anything.

“Before you go to WWE, you need to feel like if they ask you to do literally anything, you should be able to confidently do it,” Kross recalled. Whether it’s delivering a spontaneous promo or wrestling a last-minute Iron Man match, adaptability is key.

Kross Wants Sami Zayn at Wrestlemania 41

Alongside his insights, Kross revealed a personal goal—facing Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 41. He’s been targeting Zayn in recent months, hoping to meet him on WWE’s biggest stage. However, Zayn remains out of action after a storyline attack by Kevin Owens, hinting that his own path may lead elsewhere for now.