When Tyler Bate Is Expected To Return From Injury

New Catch Republic member Tyler Bate is not expected to return anytime soon.

The former NXT UK Champion has been on the shelf after suffering an injury. His last appearance took place on the July 2 edition of NXT where he teamed up with Pete Dunne and faced the team of Hank Walker and Tank Ledger. In the final moments of the match, Bate seemingly hurt his right arm. Initially, it seemed that he was selling the move but that was not the case.

- Advertisement -

Fightful Select has now reported that Bate’s injury is serious and he is likely to make his in-ring return in 2025.

Taking to his social media, Tyler Bate revealed that he legitimately suffered an injury. He revealed that he had torn his left pectoral major & tendon off the bone. In an update, he informed the fans that he underwent successful surgery on July 8 and would be out for some time as he recuperates.

“Surgery yesterday was successful and all has been put back where it belongs. I’ll be gone for some time while I recover..”

While Bate is sidelined with injury, his New Catch Republic tag team partner has turned heel. He attacked his former Brawling Brutes teammate Sheamus on the latest edition of Monday Night Raw. Reports suggest that the decision to have Pete Dunne’s feud with Sheamus was made as Bate is likely to be gone for a year due to the injury.

- Advertisement -

We at SEScoops wish Tyer Bate a swift recovery.