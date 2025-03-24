WWE Reportedly Planning Fatal 4-Way Title Match at WrestleMania 41

WWE is reportedly planning a major multi-person match for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41. Bron Breakker is currently scheduled to defend his title against Penta on the March 24 edition of Monday Night Raw. Penta, who remains undefeated in singles competition since joining WWE in January, has quickly emerged as a top contender.

The timing of this match was surprising, as it was initially expected to be part of the WrestleMania card rather than taking place on television. Despite this, a new report indicates that ‘Breakker vs. Penta’ will still be part of WrestleMania in a larger title bout.

The Match

According to Fightful Select, WWE’s working plan as of March 17 is to feature a Fatal-Four-Way Match for the Intercontinental Championship. The current lineup includes Breakker, Penta, Finn Balor, and Dominik Mysterio.

It remains unclear who will hold the championship heading into WrestleMania. The report notes that WWE’s plans are subject to change and nothing has been finalized.

Breakker has held the Intercontinental Championship since defeating Jey Uso on October 21, 2024.