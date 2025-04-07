WrestleMania 41 Match Card: Complete Schedule

WrestleMania 41 is set to unfold on April 19-20, 2025, at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, and the anticipation is building. The stage is now set for WWE’s biggest event of the year, with a match card that promises to deliver thrilling showdowns and unforgettable moments.

With the excitement reaching a fever pitch, here’s a comprehensive look at the updated match card organized by night, and what to expect from the grand spectacle that is WrestleMania 41.

WrestleMania 41 Saturday, April 19 Matches

The Saturday card features several high-profile matches, with the main event being:

Triple Threat Match: Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins

This highly anticipated match stems from escalating tensions between these three top stars. At the 2025 Royal Rumble, CM Punk eliminated both Reigns and Rollins simultaneously, igniting their anger. The situation intensified when Punk and Rollins faced off in a Steel Cage match at Madison Square Garden, where Reigns made a shocking return by pulling Rollins out of the cage before attacking both men.

The conflict came to a head during a SmackDown episode in Bologna, Italy, where all three confronted each other, resulting in chaos that led WWE officials to make this Triple Threat match official for WrestleMania 41. CM Punk’s alliance with Paul Heyman adds another layer of intrigue to this already explosive matchup, while the long-standing dynamic between Reigns and Rollins ensures high drama and action throughout. This match will serve as the main event for Saturday night, potentially marking Punk’s first WrestleMania main event in his career.

World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso

Background: Jey Uso won the 2025 men’s Royal Rumble and chose to challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship, a decision confirmed before Elimination Chamber.

With Cena’s Chamber win securing the Undisputed WWE title shot, this match remains locked in. Gunther faces Uso, whose popularity as “Main Event Jey” has soared. This will be one of the headline matches for Night 1, pitting Gunther’s technical prowess against Uso’s high-energy style. Having lost to Gunther previously, this represents Uso’s chance to prove himself on WWE’s grandest stage.

United States Championship: LA Knight (c) vs. Jacob Fatu

LA Knight defends his recently won United States Championship against the powerhouse Jacob Fatu, who earned his opportunity by defeating Braun Strowman in a number one contender’s match on SmackDown. This contest showcases the next generation of WWE talent, with Knight’s charisma and in-ring acumen facing off against Fatu’s devastating strength and agility. The match highlights WWE’s focus on building new stars, with both competitors representing the future of the company.

AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul

In a clash that bridges different eras and backgrounds, social media star Logan Paul takes on “The Phenomenal” AJ Styles in a non-title match that has been brewing since Paul’s controversial comments about Styles being “past his prime.” Styles responded by attacking Paul during a podcast recording, leading to this high-profile matchup that promises to blend athleticism and compelling storytelling. This could be a show-stealing encounter with Paul’s athleticism and Styles’ veteran experience creating an intriguing dynamic.

Jade Cargill vs. Naomi

The heated rivalry between Jade Cargill and Naomi comes to WrestleMania in this non-title women’s singles match. After Cargill was attacked backstage in November and sidelined, Naomi stepped in to team with Bianca Belair. Upon Cargill’s return at Elimination Chamber, she attacked Naomi, and it was revealed that Naomi was behind the original assault. After weeks of tension and several physical confrontations, this rare one-on-one matchup adds variety to the card and showcases two of the most athletic performers in the women’s division. Their contrasting styles and ongoing feud make this a highly anticipated contest despite the absence of championship stakes.

WrestleMania 41 Sunday, April 20 Matches

Sunday’s card is headlined by:

Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena

Background: At Elimination Chamber, John Cena won the men’s Elimination Chamber match, earning a shot at Cody Rhodes’ Undisputed WWE Championship. This came with a shocking twist as Cena turned heel, aligning with The Rock after Rhodes rejected The Rock’s offer to “sell his soul.” This match positions Cena in striking distance of a record-breaking 17th world title. The heel turn adds a fresh dynamic to Cena’s retirement tour and sets up a generational clash with the American Nightmare in what will be Cena’s farewell WrestleMania appearance, as he has announced his retirement from professional wrestling at the end of 2025. This highly anticipated headliner represents a historic encounter that could define both wrestlers’ legacies.

WWE Women’s Championship: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair won the 2025 women’s Royal Rumble and challenged Tiffany Stratton, who cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase to win the WWE Women’s Championship from Nia Jax. At Elimination Chamber, Stratton teamed with Trish Stratus to defeat Jax and Candice LeRae, solidifying her reign. Flair, a 14-time world champion, aims to reclaim her spot atop the division, setting up a “present vs. future” showdown with Stratton, who’s been compared to Flair stylistically. Stratton’s first WrestleMania appearance adds an intriguing dynamic as the rising star faces one of WWE’s most decorated champions.

Matches Not Yet Assigned to a Specific Night

Several matches have been announced but not yet assigned to either Saturday or Sunday:

Women’s World Championship Triple Threat: IYO SKY (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley

Bianca Belair emerged victorious in the women’s Elimination Chamber match, earning a title shot. In a major upset, IYO SKY defeated Rhea Ripley on the March 3, 2025 episode of Raw to capture the Women’s World Championship when Ripley was distracted by Belair at ringside.

The situation has grown more complex, with Ripley furious about losing her title. After a three-way brawl on the March 24 Raw, WWE official Adam Pearce announced that SKY would defend against Ripley with Belair as special guest referee. The match descended into chaos when all three women ended up fighting, leading Pearce to make the WrestleMania match a triple threat, with SKY now defending against both Belair and Ripley in what promises to be one of the most athletic women’s matches in WrestleMania history.

Intercontinental Championship Fatal 4-Way: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Penta vs. Finn Bálor vs. Dominik Mysterio

This newly announced Fatal 4-Way match for the Intercontinental Championship adds another title defense to the WrestleMania card. Bron Breakker will be defending his championship against three formidable opponents in what promises to be a fast-paced, action-packed contest.

Rey Mysterio vs. El Grande Americano

The legendary Rey Mysterio will be taking on the mysterious El Grande Americano in what could be a showcase of high-flying lucha libre action. This match adds another dimension to the WrestleMania weekend.

Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest

This grudge match between Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest will bring their ongoing rivalry to WWE’s biggest stage. Both superstars will be looking to make a statement in this high-profile encounter.

Additional Information

WWE is expected to announce a World Tag Team Championship match between The New Day and War Raiders. Additionally, Randy Orton is slated to compete against a to-be-determined opponent, replacing his originally scheduled match with Kevin Owens, who is out due to a neck injury.

The Women’s Tag Team Championship match is also expected to be added to the card, with current champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez set to defend against challengers to be determined in a tag team gauntlet match taking place on the April 11 episode of SmackDown.