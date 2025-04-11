WrestleMania 41 logo
WrestleMania 41 Start Time and Timing Guide

by Michael Reichlin
It’s time to start planning how you’ll watch WrestleMania 41, WWE’s biggest premium live event of the year.

According to Peacock’s listing, WrestleMania programming is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday from 4:00 PM to 1:00 AM EST. This includes the pre-shows, premium live events and post-shows.

Broadcast Schedule (Saturday & Sunday)

While these times are approximate, they align with WWE’s announcements and follow the pattern established by recent premium live events. Each day follows the same approximate timeline:

  • Pre-Show: 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM EST (3 hours)
  • Main Premium Live Event: 7:00 PM – 12:00 AM EST (5 hours)
  • Post-Show: 12:00 AM – 1:00 AM EST (1 hour)

Fans should plan accordingly to catch all the action, especially the main card starting at 7:00 PM EST on both nights.

Start Times Around the World

Here are the start times in key regions around the world:

WrestleMania 41 Saturday

  • United States: 7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT
  • United Kingdom: 12:00 AM GMT (Sunday)
  • India: 5:30 AM IST (Sunday)
  • Australia: 11:00 AM AEDT (Sunday)

WrestleMania 41 Sunday

  • United States: 7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT
  • United Kingdom: 12:00 AM GMT (Monday)
  • India: 5:30 AM IST (Monday)
  • Australia: 11:00 AM AEDT (Monday)
