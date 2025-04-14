HomeNewsWWE
WWE

John Cena Scheduled for Raw After WrestleMania 41

by Andrew Ravens

John Cena’s schedule with WWE continues to expand beyond his in-ring appearances, with another date recently added. Cena is set to challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41 this Sunday.

Following this Mania match, Cena is also advertised for the Raw episode immediately following WrestleMania next Monday.

In addition to his Raw appearance, WWE had previously announced Cena’s participation at Backlash, the post-WrestleMania premium live event in St. Louis, and WWE Clash at the Paris La Défense Arena, scheduled for Sunday, August 31.

These bookings, along with his advertised appearance on the Raw after WrestleMania, signal a more active schedule for the veteran star as he continues his current run with the company.

Cena’s upcoming appearances advertised on WWE’s website include:

  • April 18 – SmackDown in Las Vegas, NV
  • April 20 – WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, NV
  • April 25 – SmackDown in Fort Worth, TX
  • May 9 – SmackDown in Dayton, OH
  • May 24 – Saturday Night’s Main Event in Tampa, FL
  • May 30 – SmackDown in Knoxville, TN
  • June 6 – SmackDown in Bakersfield, CA
  • June 13 – SmackDown in Lexington, KY
  • June 20 – SmackDown in Grand Rapids, MI
Andrew Ravens
Andrew Ravens is a pro wrestling beat writer covering news and events for some of the biggest wrestling sites in the world. After growing up as a WWE fan, Andrew became a full-time writer in 2013. Andrew can be contacted at [email protected] for news tips, results, interviews, general news, and corrections.
WrestleMania 41 Sign
WrestleMania 41 News

Related News