John Cena Scheduled for Raw After WrestleMania 41

John Cena’s schedule with WWE continues to expand beyond his in-ring appearances, with another date recently added. Cena is set to challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41 this Sunday.

Following this Mania match, Cena is also advertised for the Raw episode immediately following WrestleMania next Monday.

In addition to his Raw appearance, WWE had previously announced Cena’s participation at Backlash, the post-WrestleMania premium live event in St. Louis, and WWE Clash at the Paris La Défense Arena, scheduled for Sunday, August 31.

These bookings, along with his advertised appearance on the Raw after WrestleMania, signal a more active schedule for the veteran star as he continues his current run with the company.

Cena’s upcoming appearances advertised on WWE’s website include: