WWE Backlash 2025: Fatal 4-Way Set for United States Championship

A major title match has been added to WWE Backlash, as Jacob Fatu will defend the United States Championship in a Fatal Four-Way bout against Drew McIntyre, LA Knight, and Damian Priest. The match was authorized by SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis following recent in-ring altercations among the participants.

Notably, Solo Sikoa’s interference in prior contests escalated tensions and disrupted previous outcomes, leading to the multi-man match.

Confirmed Match Card

Undisputed WWE Championship: John Cena (c) vs. Randy Orton WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship: Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Becky Lynch Gunther vs. Pat McAfee United States Championship Fatal Four-Way: Jacob Fatu (c) vs. Drew McIntyre vs. LA Knight vs. Damian Priest

WWE Backlash 2025 is scheduled for Saturday, May 10, at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri. The event will stream live at 7 PM ET via Peacock in the United States and internationally on Netflix.