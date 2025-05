WWE Backlash 2025 emanates live from St. Louis tonight and will stream globally on Peacock (U.S.) and Netflix (internationally).

Fans across the globe can catch the action at the following local times:

St. Louis – 6:00 PM

Toronto – 7:00 PM

Mexico City – 5:00 PM

São Paulo – 8:00 PM

London – 12:00 AM (midnight)

Riyadh – 2:00 AM

Mumbai – 4:30 AM

Sydney – 9:00 AM

Stay tuned to SEScoops for our coverage of tonight’s big event