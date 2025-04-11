WWE Confirms 2025 Hall of Fame Inductors: Shawn Michaels, CM Punk & More

WWE has confirmed the lineup of inductors for the 2025 Hall of Fame class, featuring several high-profile names.

Shawn Michaels will induct longtime friend and D-Generation X stablemate Triple H. The Undertaker will honor former WWE Women’s Champion Michelle McCool, while Diamond Dallas Page is set to induct former WCW and WWE star Lex Luger.

CM Punk will handle the induction of the legendary WrestleMania 13 submission match between “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and Bret Hart, a pivotal moment in WWE history.

An inductor for The Natural Disasters, the powerhouse tag team of Earthquake and Typhoon, has not yet been announced.