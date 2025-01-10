WWE Debuts New SmackDown Commentary Team

WWE has officially introduced a new commentary team for SmackDown, featuring Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett. The duo made their debut on Friday’s episode, marking a significant shift in the show’s presentation.

This change follows closely on the heels of Pat McAfee and Michael Cole assuming commentary duties for WWE Raw, which recently premiered on Netflix. These updates to the commentary teams reflect WWE’s broader strategy to refresh its programming across its flagship shows.

Tessitore, renowned for his extensive career in sports broadcasting, brings a seasoned perspective to the SmackDown announce table. Meanwhile, Barrett, a former WWE Superstar, has been steadily building his reputation as a commentator on various WWE programs in recent years.

WWE’s New Commentary Teams

Updated Overview of WWE Broadcasters:

Raw

Commentary team: Michael Cole and Pat McAfee

Ring announcer: Alicia Taylor

Backstage interviewers: Jackie Redmond and Cathy Kelley

SmackDown

Commentary team: Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett

Ring announcer: Lilian Garcia

Backstage interviewer: Byron Saxton

NXT