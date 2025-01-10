WWE Debuts New SmackDown Commentary Team

WWE has officially introduced a new commentary team for SmackDown, featuring Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett. The duo made their debut on Friday’s episode, marking a significant shift in the show’s presentation.
This change follows closely on the heels of Pat McAfee and Michael Cole assuming commentary duties for WWE Raw, which recently premiered on Netflix. These updates to the commentary teams reflect WWE’s broader strategy to refresh its programming across its flagship shows.
Tessitore, renowned for his extensive career in sports broadcasting, brings a seasoned perspective to the SmackDown announce table. Meanwhile, Barrett, a former WWE Superstar, has been steadily building his reputation as a commentator on various WWE programs in recent years.
WWE’s New Commentary Teams
Updated Overview of WWE Broadcasters:
Raw
- Commentary team: Michael Cole and Pat McAfee
- Ring announcer: Alicia Taylor
- Backstage interviewers: Jackie Redmond and Cathy Kelley
SmackDown
- Commentary team: Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett
- Ring announcer: Lilian Garcia
- Backstage interviewer: Byron Saxton
NXT
- Commentateam: Vic Joseph and Booker T
- Ring announcer: Mike Rome
- Backstage interviewers: Kelly Kincaid, Sarah Schreiber, and Blake Howard