WWE Documentary Covering Infamous Event Reportedly Coming Soon

WWE is preparing to reveal backstage details about one of its most infamous events. WrestleVotes reports that WWE will release a documentary on Peacock chronicling the story of WrestleMania 9. The documentary will be titled ‘Becoming a Spectacle’ and is set to be released within a manner of weeks.

WrestleMania 9

The 1993 event is a polarizing show, with the event often making ‘Worst WrestleMania’ lists shared by fans. Many take issue with the show’s main event that saw Yokozuna defeat Bret Hart to win the WWE Championship. After that match, Hulk Hogan appears and is immediately offered a title match by Yokozuna’s challenger Mr. Fuji. With the encouragment of Bret, Hogan accepts and wins the gold in seconds. The match is seen by many as Hogan forcing his way back to the top of WWE at the expense of the workhorse Hitman.

The show also saw The Undertaker extend his WrestleMania winning streak to 3-0 with a heavily-panned victory over Giant Gonzalez. Despite being promoted as a wild savage, Gonzalez quickly gives up trying to defeat The Undertaker and uses a bottle of ether on the Phenom. This gave The Undertaker his only disqualification victory on his iconic WrestleMania record.

While WrestleMania 9 may not be making many must-watch playlists, this behind-the-curtain look at the show promises to be an entertaining endeavor. With WrestleMania season truly underway, fans will soon get to learn much more about the 1993 spectacle.