WWE Hall of Fame: Hart Vs. Austin Is First ‘Immortal Moment’ Inductee

The 2025 WWE Hall of Fame just got even bigger with a never-before-seen induction being confirmed. During the March 28, edition of WWE SmackDown, it was announced that the first ever match will be inducted into the Hall of Fame. The match in question? None other than the WrestleMania 13 epic between Bret ‘Hitman’ Hart and ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin.

Though not the main event, the epic I-Quit match between Austin and Hart is what WrestleMania 13 is best remembered for. Given the bad blood between the two, WWE officials felt a standard referee could not keep the two in line. Enter, Ken Shamrock, the World’s Most Dangerous Man, who served as the guest official. Shamrock’s role at the event would pave the way for his own in-ring career.

Hart got the win, though not by forcing Austin to say the two dreaded words. In one of wrestling’s most iconic moments, a bloodied Austin screamed through the pain of the sharpshooter before passing out. The moment signified that Hart was too tough to quit, earning him the neverending respect of the fans.

The WWE Hall of Fame will take place on April 18 with Triple H, Lex Luger, Michelle McCool, and the Natural Disasters confirmed to be inducted. With WWE now inducting matches and moments, it remains to be seen what fans will see inducted in the coming years.