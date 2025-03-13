WWE Interested Notable Veteran Free Agent

WWE is reportedly showing strong interest in free agent powerhouse Jeff Cobb. According to Fightful Select, multiple sources confirm that WWE has been actively monitoring Cobb, who currently competes in New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW). One source even claimed that Cobb’s name has appeared on WWE’s internal roster, although this has not been independently verified.

Cobb’s recent string of losses, a stark contrast to his previously dominant G1 Climax performance, has fueled speculation about his future. Following a recent defeat, he openly reflected, saying, “Maybe it’s time to take my bags and go somewhere else.”

Meanwhile, AEW sources have firmly stated that Cobb is not expected to join their roster. With uncertainty surrounding the status of Cobb’s NJPW contract, WWE’s interest could lead to a major signing of a highly sought-after talent.

Before his tenure in NJPW, Cobb built an impressive resume across multiple promotions. He wrestled in Lucha Underground as the masked Matanza Cueto and made a significant impact in Ring of Honor (ROH) and Pro Wrestling Guerrilla (PWG). He also captured the PWG World Tag Team Championship alongside Matt Riddle.

In NJPW, Cobb became a former NEVER Openweight Champion and a two-time IWGP Tag Team Champion with Great-O-Khan. Additionally, he held the ROH World Television Championship during his time in ROH.