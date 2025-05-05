WWE LFG – 8 Contestants Left After Half of the Roster is Cut

16 young hopefuls walked into the May 4, edition of WWE LFG, but by the end of the episode, only eight remained. During the show, it was up to Mickie James, Bubba Ray Dudley, Booker T, and The Undertaker to decide who would stay and who’s journey in WWE had come to an end.

On the men’s side of things, The Undertaker chose for Elijah Holyfield, son of boxing icon Evander Holyfield to be cut following his match with Shiloh Hill. Bubba Ray Dudley picked Drake Morreaux to be cut. Bubba shared that the decision was less-so about Drake but more about Drake’s opponent on the night, Brayden ‘BJ’ Ray.

“I think people would pay to see BJ get punched in the face—and this job is about putting butts in the seats.”

Booker T chose to cut Anthony Luke, boyfriend of Maxxine Dupri, and argued that Luke was trying too hard to be an imitation of The Rock. Mickie James chose for Troy Yearwood to be cut following his match with Chris Island.

For the women, The Undertaker chose Bayley Humphreys to be cut, despite praising her effort and potential. Bubba made the difficult call and eliminated Tatyanna Dumas after her clash with Zena Sterling.

Booker T praised Leigh Laurel in her match against P Nasty but decided to send Leigh home, adding that he was “looking for the best professional wrestler.” Mickie James made the final cut for the women and it was Sirena Linton was sent packing following her match against Dani Sekelsky.

The remaining WWE LFG contestants are: