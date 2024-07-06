WWE Money in the Bank Rumors: “Surprises” Teased Could Be Big

WWE Money in the Bank takes place tonight, and it is looking like there could be some pretty big surprises in store.

WrestleVotes, an account on X/Twitter that has been notable for some time in terms of supplying solid backstage info, has commented on Triple H’s recent remarks about there being “surprises in the tank” for MITB tonight.

- Advertisement -

Read More – WWE Money in the Bank 2024 Main Event Leaked Ahead of the Show

Triple H teasing “Surprises in the Tank”

“Since the whole ‘surprises in the tank’ thing, my guys have gone dark. I guess we’ll see what that means tonight…#MITB” the account noted.

Whilst we don’t have any extra info regarding what these surprises could actually be, there are hopefully going to be some huge moments on the show from Scotiabank Arena tonight.

Read More: WWE Money in the Bank 2024 Live Stream: How to watch

WWE Money in the Bank Matches

Here are all of the matches that are set to be taking place tonight:

The Bloodline vs. Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton & Kevin Owens

World Heavyweight Championship Match: Damian Priest vs. Seth Rollins (the stipulation is if Priest wins, Rollins can’t get another title shot, but if Rollins wins, Priest must leave Judgment Day.

Damian Priest vs. Seth Rollins (the stipulation is if Priest wins, Rollins can’t get another title shot, but if Rollins wins, Priest must leave Judgment Day. Women’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match: Iyo Sky vs. Chelsea Green vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi vs. Zoey Stark

Iyo Sky vs. Chelsea Green vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi vs. Zoey Stark Men’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match: Jey Uso vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. Andrade vs. Chad Gable vs. LA Knight vs. Drew McIntyre

Jey Uso vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. Andrade vs. Chad Gable vs. LA Knight vs. Drew McIntyre WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Sami Zayn vs. Bron Breakker

We’ll be covering all of the action live from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada tonight, so make sure that you keep checking back to SEScoops for more.

- Advertisement -

Read More – WWE Money in the Bank Rumors: Fans Convinced Legend is