WWE Night Of Champions 2025 Set for June 28 in Riyadh

WWE will return to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in June 2025 for the annual Night of Champions PLE, it has been confirmed. During the WWE Backlash 2025 event, a video vignette confirmed that the show will take place in Riyadh. The show will take place at the Kingdom Arena, a facility that can host 27,000 fans in its soccer configuration. Night of Champions will be WWE’s first event inside the venue.

Get ready for WWE Night of Champions 2025



? SATURDAY, JUNE 28th

? RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA

?? TICKETS AVAILABLE SOON pic.twitter.com/gzEzTxoLi4 — WWE (@WWE) May 10, 2025

Night of Champions will see championship gold on the line though not every title has been defended at the event in the past. WWE’s most recent Night of Champions was also in Saudi Arabia. The show marked 1,000 days of Roman Reigns’ run as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. It also saw Seth Rollins kick off his reign as World Heavyweight Champion.

Stay tuned for the latest on WWE Night of Champions 2025 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.