Hulk Hogan’s WrestleMania 41 VIP Suite Offering Back Online

Hulk Hogan’s WrestleMania 41 VIP suite package is back online after briefly vanishing from WWE and On Location’s official offerings.

The Real American Suite, originally priced at $9,500 and later discounted to $6,950, disappeared from the site on March 23, leading fans to believe it had been canceled. For several hours, the link returned a “Not Found” error with no explanation provided.

However, the package quietly returned after 9 PM ET on the same day, just as reports of its removal began to circulate.

The package offers a two-night VIP experience, including luxury suite seating for WrestleMania 41, unlimited food and drinks, exclusive Hulk Hogan merchandise, a meet-and-greet with Hogan, and a Topgolf event hosted by The Miz.

WWE and On Location have not addressed the reason behind the temporary disappearance. The move comes amid recent controversies involving Hogan, including negative fan reactions at a WWE Raw taping and an ongoing lawsuit tied to his Real American Beer brand.

Despite the turbulence, the package is once again available—at least for now.