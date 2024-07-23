WWE Raw to Air on Syfy for the Next Two Weeks Due to Olympic Coverage

WWE fans, take note: For the next two weeks, WWE Raw will be airing on Syfy instead of its usual home on the USA Network. This change is due to the USA Network’s coverage of the 2024 Summer Olympic Games.

The July 29 episode of WWE Raw will be broadcast live from St. Paul, MN, marking the final Raw before SummerSlam.

- Advertisement -

The following week, WWE Raw on August 5 returns to Baltimore, MD. This episode will feature the fallout from SummerSlam.

Why the Change?

The preemption of WWE Raw on the USA Network is due to the network’s commitment to broadcasting the 2024 Summer Olympic Games.

- Advertisement -

Next Monday, fans tuning into USA expecting Raw will instead see Equestrian Jumping. The following week, Raw gets bumped for Cycling: Women’s Team Sprint.

When Does Raw Return to USA Network?

WWE Raw will return to its regular home on the USA Network on Monday, August 12, 2024, live from Austin, TX.

Stay tuned to Syfy for the next two week to watch WWE Raw and update your DVR devices accordingly.