42-Minutes? Triple H Says WWE Raw Runtimes Will Be Flexible

WWE’s Chief Content Officer Triple H has shed light on the potential format of RAW as it transitions to Netflix. Speaking on the SI Media Pod, Triple H emphasized the flexibility that comes with streaming platforms compared to traditional cable television.

“It’ll be flexible in that I don’t think necessarily the time constraints of network television or cable television apply,” he explained. “If this episode needs to be an hour, great, it’s an hour. [If] this next episode needs to be 42 minutes, it’s 42 minutes.”

Triple H

While Triple H clarified that there’s no intention of consistently reducing episodes to shorter durations, the goal remains to create content that aligns with Netflix’s business model and offers the best possible experience for viewers. That could mean different run times each week, and the occasional shorter episode.

This flexibility allows WWE to prioritize storytelling without being bound by rigid time slots. It also creates an air of unpredictability around main events, which no longer need to wrap up before the next show is scheduled to go on the air.

WWE Raw premieres on Netflix this Monday live at 8/7c.