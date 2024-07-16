WWE RAW Video Highlights: July 15th 2024

Just a few weeks ahead of SummerSlam, this week’s RAW show was again intriguing, with several big moments occurring on the programme.

WWE has now uploaded all of the video highlights for the show to their official YouTube channel, which we have compiled in an easy to view format on one page below.

WWE RAW Full Highlights This Week

If you didn’t get the chance to watch the show in full, you can see a Full Recap of WWE RAW this week via the video below:

WWE RAW Segments This Week

Mami’s back and officially challenges Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan for a match at SummerSlam.

With Rhea Ripley’s return to Raw, “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio tries to get back in Mami’s good graces.

Following Sheamus’ victory against Bronson Reed, Pete Dunne assists The Celtic Warrior against the Aus-Zilla, until Dunne strikes Sheamus, too.

Gunther continues his history lesson, discussing his dominance that enabled him to win the Intercontinental Title and the King of the Ring Tournament, before setting his sights on the World Heavyweight Title.

Sonya Deville makes a winning return against The LWO’s Zelina Vega.

World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest and Gunther engage in an explosive face to face before their SummerSlam matchup.

World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest and Braun Strowman collide in a huge Non-Title Match.

Chad Gable asks for assistance from Otis once again but is rebuked as Otis doesn’t believe Gable’s true intentions.

In a match for tag team supremacy, Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark climb up the rankings as they take down Kayden Carter and Katana Chance.

Rowan elaborates on his recent losses before The Wyatt Sicks gave him hope.

Raw General Manager Adam Pearce tries to get Drew McIntyre to apologize for his actions, but The Scottish Warrior loses his temper again, putting his potential match against CM Punk in jeopardy.

Jey Uso takes on “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio as Mysterio’s night continues to derail.

As “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio continues to fumble his apology to Rhea Ripley, Mami assures Mysterio that he is hers.

Sami Zayn defends the Intercontinental Title against Ilja Dragunov in a barn-burning showdown.

Chad Gable’s call out of Bo Dallas backfires as The Wyatt Sicks come to the aid of Dallas against Gable and The Creed Brothers.