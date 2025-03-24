Raw, Ring Mat
HomeNewsWWE
WWE

WWE Raw Preview from Glasgow, Scotland (3/24): Special Start Time

by Michael Reichlin

Here is a preview of tonight’s WWE Monday Night RAW, broadcasting live on Netflix from the OVO Hydro arena in Glasgow, Scotland.

Programming Note: Raw will have a special airtime at 4 PM ET/1 PM PT.

Matches and segments for Raw on the Road to WrestleMania include:

  • Cody Rhodes and John Cena Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and John Cena will be under the same roof again.
  • CM Punk The “Best in the World” is set to address the crowd about the upcoming triple-threat match between Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins.
  • Lyra Valkyria vs. Raquel Rodriguez Valkyria and Rodriguez will have a Women’s Intercontinental Title Match.
  • Bron Breakker vs. Penta Breakker will defend his Intercontinental Championship against Penta.
  • Jey Uso & Mystery Partner vs. A-Town Down Under Jey Uso will team up with a mystery partner to battle A-Town Down Under (Austin Theory & Grayson Waller).
  • Chad Gable vs. Dragon Lee
Michael Reichlin
Michael Reichlin has been following pro wrestling since 1989. He's been covering wrestling news since 1998 and has attended countless wrestling events across the United States.

Related News