WWE Raw Preview from Glasgow, Scotland (3/24): Special Start Time

Here is a preview of tonight’s WWE Monday Night RAW, broadcasting live on Netflix from the OVO Hydro arena in Glasgow, Scotland.
Programming Note: Raw will have a special airtime at 4 PM ET/1 PM PT.
Matches and segments for Raw on the Road to WrestleMania include:
- Cody Rhodes and John Cena Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and John Cena will be under the same roof again.
- CM Punk The “Best in the World” is set to address the crowd about the upcoming triple-threat match between Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins.
- Lyra Valkyria vs. Raquel Rodriguez Valkyria and Rodriguez will have a Women’s Intercontinental Title Match.
- Bron Breakker vs. Penta Breakker will defend his Intercontinental Championship against Penta.
- Jey Uso & Mystery Partner vs. A-Town Down Under Jey Uso will team up with a mystery partner to battle A-Town Down Under (Austin Theory & Grayson Waller).
- Chad Gable vs. Dragon Lee