WWE Raw Preview (April 7, 2025): Women’s IC Title Match, PENTA vs Dirty Dom

Here’s the preview for Monday’s WWE Raw, broadcasting live on Netflix at 8/7c from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Monday, April 7, 2025. With less than two weeks until WrestleMania 41, tensions are rising and championship opportunities are on the line. This week’s show marks WWE’s return to the USA after their European tour, with several exciting matches and appearances scheduled.
The main event features Lyra Valkyria defending her Women’s Intercontinental Championship against Bayley, who previously defeated Valkyria in a non-title match. The champion specifically requested this rematch to avenge that loss.
El Grande Americano returns to action after his debut win against Dragon Lee. He’s replacing Chad Gable, who is unable to compete in his hometown due to illness.
WWE Raw Preview: April 7, 2025
- Women’s Intercontinental Championship: Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Bayley
- Penta vs. Dominik Mysterio
- El Grande Americano in action against a mystery opponent
- Seth “The Visionary” Rollins to make an appearance
- Adam Pearce to address the Women’s World Championship situation between Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, and Bianca Belair
What Happened Last Week
Ahead of this week’s WWE Raw, here’s a quick recap of last week’s show (March 31, 2025):
- World Heavyweight Champion Gunther defeated Jimmy Uso in singles action
- After the match, Gunther tied Jey Uso to the ropes and brutally attacked Jimmy, leaving him bloodied
- Lyra Valkyria was attacked by WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez before Bayley made the save
- Cody Rhodes and John Cena had another heated confrontation during the European tour
- Seth Rollins made his presence felt as WrestleMania approaches