WWE Raw Preview (April 7, 2025): Women’s IC Title Match, PENTA vs Dirty Dom

Here’s the preview for Monday’s WWE Raw, broadcasting live on Netflix at 8/7c from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Monday, April 7, 2025. With less than two weeks until WrestleMania 41, tensions are rising and championship opportunities are on the line. This week’s show marks WWE’s return to the USA after their European tour, with several exciting matches and appearances scheduled.

The main event features Lyra Valkyria defending her Women’s Intercontinental Championship against Bayley, who previously defeated Valkyria in a non-title match. The champion specifically requested this rematch to avenge that loss.

El Grande Americano returns to action after his debut win against Dragon Lee. He’s replacing Chad Gable, who is unable to compete in his hometown due to illness.

WWE Raw Preview: April 7, 2025

Women’s Intercontinental Championship: Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Bayley

Penta vs. Dominik Mysterio

El Grande Americano in action against a mystery opponent

Seth “The Visionary” Rollins to make an appearance

Adam Pearce to address the Women’s World Championship situation between Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, and Bianca Belair

What Happened Last Week

Ahead of this week’s WWE Raw, here’s a quick recap of last week’s show (March 31, 2025):