WWE Raw on Syfy Preview (7/29): Final Stop Before SummerSlam

Monday’s July 29 episode of WWE Raw broadcasts live on the Syfy Network 8 PM ET from the XCEL Energy Center in St. Paul, MN.

This marks the final stop before this Saturday’s WWE SummerSlam event, ensuring an eventual show. The match card will feature

Special Segment: Special Guest Referee Seth 'Frekin' Rollins presents the official match instructions to Drew McIntyre & CM Punk ahead of their Summerslam clash.

Singles Match: Gunther vs. Finn Balor

Singles Match: Xavier Woods vs. Karrion Kross

Six-Woman Tag Team Match: Lyra Valkyria, Kayden Carter, & Katana Chance vs. Sonya Deville, Zoey Stark, & Shayna Baszler

Singles Match: Sheamus vs. Bronson Reed

Tag Team Match: The Creed Brothers (Brutus & Julius Creed) vs. Akira Tozawa & Otis

