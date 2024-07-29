WWE

WWE Raw on Syfy Preview (7/29): Final Stop Before SummerSlam

By Michael Reichlin
WWE Raw Preview July 29 2024

Monday’s July 29 episode of WWE Raw broadcasts live on the Syfy Network 8 PM ET from the XCEL Energy Center in St. Paul, MN.

This marks the final stop before this Saturday’s WWE SummerSlam event, ensuring an eventual show. The match card will feature

  • Special Segment: Special Guest Referee Seth ‘Frekin’ Rollins presents the official match instructions to Drew McIntyre & CM Punk ahead of their Summerslam clash.
  • Singles Match: Gunther vs. Finn Balor
  • Singles Match: Xavier Woods vs. Karrion Kross
  • Six-Woman Tag Team Match: Lyra Valkyria, Kayden Carter, & Katana Chance vs. Sonya Deville, Zoey Stark, & Shayna Baszler
  • Singles Match: Sheamus vs. Bronson Reed
  • Tag Team Match: The Creed Brothers (Brutus & Julius Creed) vs. Akira Tozawa & Otis

What Happened Last Week

