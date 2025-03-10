WWE Raw Preview (3/10): CM Punk vs Seth Rollins Steel Cage Match at MSG

Here’s the preview for tonight’s WWE Raw, broadcasting live on Netflix at 8/7c from New York City’s Madison Square Garden.

The main event will feature CM Punk and Seth Rollins continuing their bitter rivalry inside a Steel Cage. After Rollins cost Punk his WrestleMania opportunity at Elimination Chamber, and following their chaotic brawl last week, General Manager Adam Pearce has ordered this match to contain their bedlam.

WWE Raw Preview: March 10, 2025

CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins in a Steel Cage Match

Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee vs. The New Day (Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston) in a Tornado Tag Team Match

Jey Uso vs. Grayson Waller

AJ Styles to call out Logan Paul

This episode marks one of the final stops on the Road to WrestleMania 41, with WWE reporting that over 16,500 tickets have been distributed for tonight’s show at the iconic Madison Square Garden.

Following last week’s shocking title change, many fans will be watching to see what’s next for Rhea Ripley after she lost her Women’s World Championship to IYO SKY, potentially derailing her path to a dream match with Bianca Belair at WrestleMania.

