WWE Raw Results (7/29)

Here are WWE Raw results for July 29, 2024, five days out from SummerSlam:

Opening Segment: Seth Rollins addresses CM Punk and Drew McIntyre, laying out strict rules for their upcoming match at SummerSlam. Seth warns that if either man touches him or each other before the match, it will be called off. CM Punk removes himself from the situation, fearing his own actions.

Seth insists on control over the match and emphasizes his authority as the special referee. Drew McIntyre labels CM Punk as the real enemy, sparking tension. Seth declares his disdain for both men equally and outlines that he alone will dictate the match’s rules, threatening severe consequences for non-compliance. Punk and Drew McIntyre WWE Raw Ring 2024, with Punk highlighting Drew’s self-destructive tendencies and Drew retaliating with personal jabs. The segment ends with a tense stare down.

Backstage Segment: Liv Morgan is seen trashing the Judgment Day’s clubhouse. Rhea Ripley assures they will rebuild and needs to handle some business. Carlito agrees to talk to Adam Pearce about getting a match with Sami Zayn.

Match #1:The Creed Brothers (w/ Chad Gable) def. Otis & Akira Tozawa.

Wyatt Sicks: Maxxine Dupri slaps Chad Gable while trying to save Otis. Erick Rowan, Joe Gacy, and Dexter Lumis unmask and attack The Creed Brothers. Nikki Cross joins the attack but remains masked. Uncle Howdy appears, causing Chad Gable to flee.

Match #2: Bronson Reed def. Seamus with an assist from Pete Dunne’s shillelagh.

Match #3: Jey Uso def. Carlito.

Interview: Zelina Vega’s interview is interrupted by Sonya Deville, Shayna Baszler, and Zoey Stark, leading to an attack that officials break up.

SummerSlam Host: The Miz announces he will host SummerSlam, with R-Truth questioning if he will provide food. The Miz agrees to bring hors d’oeuvres after being called a bad host.

Pre-Match Segment: Karrion Kross addresses Kofi Kingston’s absence, challenging Xavier Woods to join the Final Testament and denounce the “Power Of Positivity” as a lie. Kross demands Woods tell Kofi Kingston he should have retired after losing the WWE Championship in six seconds.

