WWE RAW Video Highlights: July 8th 2024

The post-Money in the Bank WWE RAW show fallout was certainly busy, with several big moments occurring on the programme.

WWE has now uploaded all of the video highlights for the show to their official YouTube channel, which we have compiled in an easy to view format on one page below.

- Advertisement -

WWE RAW Full Highlights This Week

If you didn’t get the chance to watch the show in full, you can see a Full Recap of WWE RAW this week via the video below:

WWE RAW Segments This Week

Here are all of the individual Video Highlights that WWE has released this week after RAW:

As CM Punk rubs salt in the wounds of Drew McIntyre, Seth “Freakin” Rollins emerges to warn The Voice of the Voiceless to stay out of his way.

- Advertisement -

As Jey Uso and Chad Gable square off, The Wyatt Sicks make matters difficult for the former Olympian.

After defeating Pete Dunne, “Big” Bronson Reed mercilessly attacks his fallen opponent until Sheamus comes to the rescue.

Bron Breakker dismantles Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn until Ilja Dragunov steps to the former NXT Champion.

- Advertisement -

The Wyatt Sicks’ latest unnerving VHS tape reveals how Uncle Howdy’s family will be released.

Liv Morgan once again puts “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio in a compromising position.

Bron Breakker dismantles Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn until Ilja Dragunov steps to the former NXT Champion.

Karrion Kross tells Xavier Woods that The New Day is dead.

Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn enacts payback on Bron Breakker as Breakker battles Ilja Dragunov.

After Lyra Valkyria, Kayden Carter and Katana Chance’s match with Damage CTRL, Shayna Baszler, Zoey Stark and Sonya Deville beat down Valkyria and Damage CTRL.

The Ring General gives a history lesson on his dominance.

Mami made her stunning return, shocking “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan.

“Dirty” Dominik Mysterio has to team with Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan to take on Rey Mysterio and Zelina Vega.