WWE Road to Clash In Paris Tour Announced for August

WWE will host its Clash in Paris Premium Live Event on Saturday, August 30, marking the company’s first PLE in the French capital. Ahead of the big event in Paris, WWE will host a series of events in the UK, Ireland, and France. These will include the Friday, August 22, edition of SmackDown from Dublin, Ireland, the Monday, August 25, WWE Raw from Birmingham, England, and the go-home SmackDown before Clash in Paris that will also take place in the city.

News of the tour comes amid WWE’s ongoing tour of Europe which has already seen events in Barcelona, Spain, and Brussels, Belgium. The Friday, March 21, edition of WWE SmackDown will take place in Bologna, Italy while the March 24, episode of WWE Raw will emenate from the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland. Events in London, England, Vienna, Austria, and Amsterdam, Netherlands have also been confirmed.

Once again, WWE is proving the first W of its name by taking its Premium Live Events internationally. Though no stars have been officially confirmed for the tour, several names have been used in promotional material. Stay tuned for SEScoops for the latest on WWE’s journey to Clash in Paris and the exciting tour in store for fans in Europe.