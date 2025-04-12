Drew McIntyre Shares Gruesome Injury After WWE SmackDown Brawl

The April 11 edition of WWE SmackDown saw Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest once again come to blows. While it was McIntyre who left the show standing tall over the Archer of Infamy, Priest was able to leave his mark on the Scottish Warrior.

Taking to Instagram after the segment, McIntyre shared a deep laceration to his scalp. McIntyre added the caption that “some old wounds never truly heal,” suggesting the brawl with Priest opened up a previous injury.

McIntyre and Priest will meet at WWE WrestleMania 41 in the ‘Sin City Street Fight’ in Las Vegas, Nevada. This feud has been building for months with an argument to be made that it began at WrestleMania 40. It was Priest, after all, who would cash-in Money in the Bank on McIntyre at the April 2024, event, bringing an end to his brief reign as World Heavyweight Champion.

Now, McIntyre has the chance for revenge, but Priest won’t go easy after this brawl on SmackDown. Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest from WrestleMania 41.