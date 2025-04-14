WWE Sets Summer 2025 Raw and Smackdown Schedule Across U.S. and Canada

WWE has officially announced the summer 2025 schedule for its RAW and SmackDown live shows, confirming dates across 10 major cities in the United States and Canada.
The tour begins on Monday, July 7, with RAW in Providence, Rhode Island at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. SmackDown follows on July 11 in Nashville, Tennessee at Bridgestone Arena. Additional stops include Birmingham, San Antonio, Houston, Cleveland, Detroit, Montreal, Quebec City, and Boston.
Here is the full schedule of announced dates:
- July 7 – RAW in Providence, RI at Amica Mutual Pavilion
- July 11 – SmackDown in Nashville, TN at Bridgestone Arena
- July 14 – RAW in Birmingham, AL at Legacy Arena
- July 18 – SmackDown in San Antonio, TX at Frost Bank Center
- July 21 – RAW in Houston, TX at Toyota Center
- July 25 – SmackDown in Cleveland, OH at Rocket Arena
- July 28 – RAW in Detroit, MI at Little Caesars Arena
- August 8 – SmackDown in Montreal, QC at Bell Centre
- August 11 – RAW in Quebec City, QC at Centre Videotron
- August 15 – SmackDown in Boston, MA at TD Garden
Tickets are available through Ticketmaster, AXS, and SeatGeek, depending on the venue.