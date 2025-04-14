WWE Sets Summer 2025 Raw and Smackdown Schedule Across U.S. and Canada

WWE has officially announced the summer 2025 schedule for its RAW and SmackDown live shows, confirming dates across 10 major cities in the United States and Canada.

The tour begins on Monday, July 7, with RAW in Providence, Rhode Island at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. SmackDown follows on July 11 in Nashville, Tennessee at Bridgestone Arena. Additional stops include Birmingham, San Antonio, Houston, Cleveland, Detroit, Montreal, Quebec City, and Boston.

Here is the full schedule of announced dates:

July 7 – RAW in Providence, RI at Amica Mutual Pavilion

July 11 – SmackDown in Nashville, TN at Bridgestone Arena

July 14 – RAW in Birmingham, AL at Legacy Arena

July 18 – SmackDown in San Antonio, TX at Frost Bank Center

July 21 – RAW in Houston, TX at Toyota Center

July 25 – SmackDown in Cleveland, OH at Rocket Arena

July 28 – RAW in Detroit, MI at Little Caesars Arena

August 8 – SmackDown in Montreal, QC at Bell Centre

August 11 – RAW in Quebec City, QC at Centre Videotron

August 15 – SmackDown in Boston, MA at TD Garden

Tickets are available through Ticketmaster, AXS, and SeatGeek, depending on the venue.