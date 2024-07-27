WWE SmackDown Video Highlights: July 26th 2024

The penultimate episode of WWE SmackDown ahead of SummerSlam had some intriguing moments, which were pre-taped following last week’s episode of the show. The Bloodline managed to secure a big Tag Team Championship match at the PLE and LA Knight managed to get one up on Logan Paul ahead of their US Title match before Santos Escobar got involved, among other highlights.

WWE has now uploaded all of the video highlights for the show to their official YouTube channel, which we have compiled in an easy to view format on one page below.

WWE SmackDown Full Highlights This Week

If you didn’t get the chance to watch the show in full, you can see a Full Recap of WWE SmackDown this week via the video below:

WWE SmackDown Segments This Week

Here are all of the individual Video Highlights that WWE has released this week after SmackDown:

LA Knight addresses the WWE Universe en route to his imminent Santos Escobar match and his SummerSlam title showdown against United States Champion Logan Paul.

LA Knight takes out an interfering Logan Paul before overcoming Santos Escobar en route to the highly anticipated United States Championship Match at SummerSlam.

Seconds after LA Knight thwarts Logan Paul’s interference attempt during his match against Santos Escobar, the United States Champion and The Emperor of Lucha Libre execute a post-match attack on the outspoken Superstar.

Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill turn the tables on a sneak attack by WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn and throw them out of the ring.

Baron Corbin and Apollo Crews take on Angel and Berto and The Street Profits in back-to-back matchups during the first part of the WWE Tag Team Title No. 1 Contenders Gauntlet Match.

Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins overcome Kit Wilson and Elton Prince as well as Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson in a WWE Tag Team Title No. 1 Contenders Gauntlet Match.

The Bloodline vs The Street Profits

Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga conquer Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins to win the WWE Tag Team Title No. 1 Contenders Gauntlet Match.

With Randy Orton and Kevin Owens taken out of action by The Bloodline, The American Nightmare prepares to battle the self-appointed Tribal Chief without backup at The Biggest Event of the Summer.

Grayson Waller demands an apology from undefeated two-time undisputed boxing champion Terence Crawford and ends up getting his partner Austin Theory knocked out.

Tiffany Stratton and Nia Jax vs Michin and Bayley

Prior to their tag team match against Bayley and Michin, Tiffany Stratton and Nia Jax launch an attack on the partner of the WWE Women’s Champion.

Nia Jax joins Ms. Money in the Bank in a controversial win over Bayley and Michin en route to The Role Model’s WWE Women’s Title Match against The Irresistible Force at SummerSlam.