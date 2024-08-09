WWE SmackDown Preview (08/09/2024): Roman Reigns Returns

Following a monumental SummerSlam event, tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown looks set to see the return of the ‘Tribal Chief’ Roman Reigns to television. Here is everything that is confirmed to be taking place tonight.

Roman Reigns Returns: The Tribal Chief’s Impact

Roman Reigns’ return to WWE SmackDown is expected to dominate the evening. After being absent for several weeks, the Tribal Chief is back to address the ongoing issues within The Bloodline.

- Advertisement -

With tensions rising and the Civil War storyline heating up, Reigns’ return couldn’t have come at a more critical time.

WWE SmackDown Preview: Cody Rhodes Appearance

Cody Rhodes is also scheduled to appear on this week’s SmackDown. After his intense rivalry with Solo Sikoa seemingly concluded at SummerSlam, Rhodes is likely to set his sights on new challenges.

L.A. Knight Will Appear

L.A. Knight, one of SmackDown’s hottest stars, is set to make an appearance. Known for his electrifying promos and undeniable charisma, Knight has been on a meteoric rise that continued with his massive win over Logan Paul at SummerSlam for the United States Championship.

- Advertisement -

A.J. Styles and Nia Jax to Appear

A.J. Styles is also scheduled for this week’s show. As one of WWE’s most consistent performers, Styles’ match or segment is always a highlight.

Additionally, Nia Jax will be celebrating her recent championship victory over Bayley at SummerSlam.

Confirmed Segments this week

Here are all of the segments that have already been confirmed:

- Advertisement -

Roman Reigns will return

Cody Rhodes is set to appear

L.A. Knight is set to appear

A.J. Styles is set to appear

Nia Jax is set to appear for a Championship Celebration

What happened last week?

Catch up on the Top 10 Moments from last week’s WWE SmackDown: