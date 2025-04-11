WWE SmackDown Preview (April 11, 2025)

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown takes place from the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle and broadcasts live on the USA Network at 8 ET/7 CT.

As WWE hurtles towards WrestleMania 41, tonight’s SmackDown is pivotal in setting the stage for the biggest event of the year.

Matches and Segments

Rey Fenix vs. Berto – Following his impressive debut win against Nathan Frazer, Rey Fenix faces off against Berto in a singles match, looking to maintain his momentum.

– Following his impressive debut win against Nathan Frazer, Rey Fenix faces off against Berto in a singles match, looking to maintain his momentum. Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre Face-to-Face – The intense rivalry between Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre reaches a boiling point as they come face-to-face, escalating tensions ahead of WrestleMania.

– The intense rivalry between Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre reaches a boiling point as they come face-to-face, escalating tensions ahead of WrestleMania. Women’s Tag Team Gauntlet Match – Six teams, including Kayden Carter & Katana Chance, Lyra Valkyria & Bayley, Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark, B-Fab & Michin, Piper Niven & Alba Fyre, and Maxxine Dupri & Natalya, battle for a title shot against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez at WrestleMania 41.

– Six teams, including Kayden Carter & Katana Chance, Lyra Valkyria & Bayley, Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark, B-Fab & Michin, Piper Niven & Alba Fyre, and Maxxine Dupri & Natalya, battle for a title shot against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez at WrestleMania 41. Cody Rhodes Returns – Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes makes his return to SmackDown, fueling anticipation ahead of his title defense against John Cena at WrestleMania.

Stay tuned to SEScoops for live coverage and analysis of WWE SmackDown as it unfolds tonight.