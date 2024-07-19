WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight: Cody Rhodes, The Bloodline & More

Catch a new episode of WWE SmackDown tonight at 8pm ET on FOX, live from Omaha, Nebraska at the CHI Health Center.

Summerslam weekend is just two weeks away. As the excitement builds for pro wrestling’s Biggest Party of the Summer, the rivalries are heating up and the card is taking shape.

Tonight’s July 19, 2024 edition of WWE SmackDown will feature:

Singles Match: Carmelo Hayes vs. Andrade

Logan Paul responds to LA Knight’s U.S title challenge

What Happened Last Week on SmackDown?

Get caught up on last week’s happenings with this WWE video running down the Top 10 Moments from WWE SmackDown (July 12, 2024):