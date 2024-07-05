SmackDown Preview: Tag Title Match, Money in the Bank Hype

WWE descends upon Toronto, ON tonight to kick off a big weekend of wrestling at the Scotiabank Arena. WWE SmackDown marks the start of three consecutive nights at the venue, with Money in the Bank following on Saturday and NXT Heatwave on Sunday.

Tonight’s advertised SmackDown card features these matches:

- Advertisement -

DIY will challenge A-Town Down Under for the WWE Tag Team Championships

The Street Profits take on Pretty Deadly

Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair face Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae

As the final WWE television show before Saturday’s PLE, we can also expect a hard-sell for the two high-stakes ladder matches that will headline Money in the Bank.

Last week’s SmackDown from Madison Square Garden ended in explosive fashion. The Bloodline Acknowledgement Ceremony descended into chaos when Paul Heyman refused to recognize Solo Sikoa as his new Tribal Chief. This led to Heyman’s forceful removal from the group and subsequent hospitalization, leaving fans wondering what’s next for The Bloodline.

SEScoops is your go-to source for WWE news all weekend, including our coverage of WWE SmackDown, Money in the Bank and NXT Heatwave.