WWE SmackDown Results: April 11, 2025

Here are the key results and highlights from the April 11, 2025 episode of WWE SmackDown from the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington.

Randy Orton confronted SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis, demanding a WrestleMania 41 match. Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga interrupted, leading to a brawl.

LA Knight came to Orton’s aid, and a tag team match was set up for later in the show: Orton & Knight vs. Sikoa & Tonga.

Drew McIntyre attacked Damian Priest backstage, continuing their heated rivalry ahead of their WrestleMania street fight.

Rey Fenix defeated Berto in a singles match.

Women’s Tag Team Gauntlet match to determine the #1 contenders for WrestleMania 41: