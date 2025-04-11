WWE SmackDown Results: April 11, 2025

Here are the key results and highlights from the April 11, 2025 episode of WWE SmackDown from the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington.
Randy Orton confronted SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis, demanding a WrestleMania 41 match. Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga interrupted, leading to a brawl.
LA Knight came to Orton’s aid, and a tag team match was set up for later in the show: Orton & Knight vs. Sikoa & Tonga.
Drew McIntyre attacked Damian Priest backstage, continuing their heated rivalry ahead of their WrestleMania street fight.
Rey Fenix defeated Berto in a singles match.
Women’s Tag Team Gauntlet match to determine the #1 contenders for WrestleMania 41:
- Bayley & Lyra Valkyria eliminated Natalya & Maxxine Dupri
- Bayley & Valkyria eliminated Katana Chance & Kayden Carter
- Bayley & Valkyria eliminated Michin & B-Fab
- Bayley & Valkyria defeated Piper Niven & Alba Fyre in the final fall
- Bayley and Lyra Valkyria emerged victorious, earning a WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez at WrestleMania 41.
- Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes made an appearance to promote his upcoming WrestleMania match against John Cena.