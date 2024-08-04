Drew McIntyre Beats CM Punk at WWE SummerSlam 2024

Drew McIntyre has beaten CM Punk at the WWE SummerSlam 2024 Premium Live Event tonight from Cleveland.

Punk vs McIntyre was the unlikely feud that has turned into one of the most engaging elements of WWE RAW over 2024, with both men blurring the lines of kayfabe and reality to build to their massive match tonight.

WWE SummerSlam 2024: Drew McIntyre beats CM Punk

McIntyre would dominate Punk for most of the match, and Rollins would allude to the ’97 match between Bret Hart and Undertaker with a very similar chair spot.

Punk would become obsessed with the bracelet that McIntyre had, before he got it off of him and Rollins wore it to stop it going missing. Punk would hit a GTS on Rollins and McIntyre would then low blow Punk, hit the Claymore and get the pinfall win.

WWE SummerSlam Matches

Here are all of the matches taking place at SummerSlam tonight from Cleveland, which you can watch back on demand on WWE Network and Peacock.

WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Damian Priest vs. Gunther

Damian Priest vs. Gunther WWE Women’s Championship Match: Bayley vs. Nia Jax

Bayley vs. Nia Jax Women’s World Championship Match: Liv morgan vs. Rhea Ripley

Liv morgan vs. Rhea Ripley United States Championship Match: Logan Paul vs. LA Knight

Logan Paul vs. LA Knight Intercontinental Championship Match: Sami Zayn vs. Bron Breakker

Sami Zayn vs. Bron Breakker Singles Match: CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre with Seth Rollins as special guest referee

CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre with Seth Rollins as special guest referee Bloodline Rules Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa

Whether you’re at home or on the go, here’s how you can stream SummerSlam 2024 on different devices:

Streaming on Mobile Devices