WWE SummerSlam 2024 Predictions: CM Punk vs Drew McIntyre, The Bloodline, and More

WWE SummerSlam 2024 is looking like a very strong card on paper, but how are the matches likely to go on the night? The highlights include CM Punk returning for his first match back since injury at the Royal Rumble against Drew McIntyre and Rhea Ripley looking for revenge against Liv Morgan and to regain her Women’s World Championship.

Here are our predictions for the SummerSlam card on Saturday night from Cleveland, Ohio.

- Advertisement -

Read More – WWE SummerSlam 2024 Live Stream: How to watch

CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre

The Build-Up

The feud between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre has been simmering since McIntyre publicly disrespected Punk after his return to WWE.

Punk, who was injured at the Royal Rumble, faced constant taunting from McIntyre, culminating in Punk costing McIntyre the World Heavyweight Championship on multiple occasions.

- Advertisement -

Match Prediction

With Seth Rollins as the special guest referee, we expect chaos. The tension between Punk and McIntyre, combined with Rollins’ history with Punk, suggests interference is likely.

Predicting a definitive winner is tough, but this match could lead to a future triple-threat encounter, perhaps even inside Hell in a Cell, so we’re picking McIntyre to win.

Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa – Undisputed WWE Championship

The Bloodline’s New Chapter

With Roman Reigns absent, Solo Sikoa has taken the helm of The Bloodline, bringing in new members and excommunicating Jimmy Uso.

- Advertisement -

His blatant disregard for Reigns’ orders has led to a direct challenge for Cody Rhodes’ Undisputed WWE Championship.

Match Prediction

We’re expecting Cody Rhodes to retain his title, possibly with assistance from Randy Orton and Kevin Owens, who have scores to settle with The Bloodline.

This victory would solidify Cody’s reign and set up future rivalries within The Bloodline.

Damian Priest vs. Gunther – World Heavyweight Championship

King of the Ring’s Impact

Gunther’s victory in the King of the Ring tournament earned him a shot at Damian Priest’s title.

With Priest determined to prove himself by facing Gunther without Judgment Day’s interference, the stakes are high.

Match Prediction

Despite Priest’s resolve, Gunther’s relentless assault on Priest’s confidence and abilities might tip the scales.

We expect Gunther to emerge victorious, setting up a dominant run as World Heavyweight Champion on RAW.

Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley – Women’s World Championship

Revenge and Redemption

After injuring Rhea Ripley and causing turmoil within Judgment Day, Liv Morgan faces a vengeful Ripley.

With Dominik Mysterio caught in the middle, this match is charged with a personal vendetta and one of the most hyped heading in.

Match Prediction

Rhea Ripley’s return suggests she’s on a path to reclaim her title. However, with Finn Balor’s unpredictable behavior, there could be unexpected twists.

We expect Ripley to regain the championship, possibly with Balor’s reluctant assistance.

Logan Paul vs. L.A. Knight – WWE United States Championship

Rising Stars Clash

L.A. Knight’s pin over Logan Paul in the Money in the Bank qualifiers earned him this title shot. Logan Paul, questioning Knight’s career accolades, has ignited a personal rivalry ahead of this title match on Saturday night.

Match Prediction

L.A. Knight is poised to win the United States Championship, at least we think so.

This victory would validate his main roster career and potentially propel him into main event status down the line.

Bayley vs. Nia Jax – WWE Women’s Championship

Queen of the Ring Winner

Nia Jax’s Queen of the Ring victory earned her this title shot against Bayley. With Tiffany Stratton lurking with her Money in the Bank contract, the match could see interference.

Match Prediction

Bayley might retain her title, with a potential cash-in attempt from Stratton adding intrigue. However, Jax’s newfound aggression could lead to a significant title change. We’re going with Bayley retaining.

Sami Zayn vs. Bron Breaker – WWE Intercontinental Championship

Redemption for Breaker

Bron Breaker’s victory over Ilja Dragunov secured his rematch against Sami Zayn. Determined to prove his worth, Breaker is focused on capturing the title.

Match Prediction

Breaker is likely to win the Intercontinental Championship, adding a significant accolade to his rising career and reshaping the dynamic on RAW’s midcard roster.