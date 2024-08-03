WWE SummerSlam 2024 Rumors: Everything you need to know

WWE SummerSlam 2024 is set to electrify the Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio, on Saturday, August 3rd. As the second-biggest event in WWE’s annual calendar, the show promises an action-packed night filled with surprises and unforgettable moments.

Here’s a deep dive into the most compelling rumors surrounding this year’s SummerSlam.

WWE SummerSlam Anticipated Returns and Surprises

Alexa Bliss’s Comeback

Alexa Bliss is rumored to return to the ring after her maternity leave. While many expect her to join the Wyatt Sicks, there is speculation that Bliss might initially resist aligning with them, adding an intriguing twist to her return storyline.

Seth Rollins’s Double Cross

Seth Rollins, serving as the special guest referee for the match between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre, is anticipated to disrupt the bout significantly.

With longstanding issues with both competitors, Rollins is likely to attempt to screw both Punk and McIntyre, adding further tension to this highly anticipated grudge match.

Faction Dynamics and Title Clashes

The Judgment Day’s Influence

The Women’s World Championship match between Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley is poised to be more than just a title clash.

The Judgment Day faction, despite recent internal strife, is expected to play a crucial role, potentially aiding Ripley in securing the championship and restoring the group’s dominance.

The Return of Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman

One of the biggest rumors is the return of Roman Reigns, accompanied by Paul Heyman.

Reigns has been absent since his loss to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40. Heyman’s reappearance, possibly alongside Reigns, is expected to spark significant developments, especially during Solo Sikoa’s match against Rhodes.

