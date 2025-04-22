New Details for WWE Survivor Series 2025 at San Diego’s Petco Park

WWE has announced new details for Survivor Series 2025, scheduled for Saturday, November 29 at Petco Park in San Diego, California. This marks the first time the annual event will be held in a stadium, and WWE’s first Premium Live Event in San Diego since 2008.

Fans can now register for early presale access via WWE’s official registration page. WWE also introduced Survivor Series Pass packages available through On Location, offering early ticket access along with premium benefits such as floor seating, Superstar meet-and-greets, and ringside photo opportunities.

The event is being organized in partnership with the San Diego Padres and the San Diego Tourism Marketing District. Padres CEO Erik Greupner emphasized Petco Park’s reputation as a world-class venue and welcomed WWE’s fanbase to downtown San Diego.

Mayor Todd Gloria called the event “a huge win” for the city, citing its expected economic impact and appeal to the local wrestling community.

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque highlighted the significance of hosting Survivor Series in a stadium for the first time in nearly four decades, stating that Petco Park offers the perfect setting for a milestone event.

Located in the East Village district, Petco Park has hosted a wide range of sports and entertainment events, from concerts by major artists to international sporting competitions, adding to its reputation as a versatile and high-profile venue.