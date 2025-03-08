WWE Topps Card Error Rewrites WrestleMania History

WWE & Topps have partnered once again to produce collectible trading cards which fans are already snatching up. While an incredibly-rare 1/1 triple-autographed card is already proving to be a highly-sought-after commodity, a different card in the set is raising attention for the wrong reasons.

One card in the latest wave celebrates ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin and includes a biography about the Texas Rattlesnake. Unfortunately, a production error means that the card claims Austin teamed with Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38 in April 2022. In reality, the two were adversaries on the night and Austin would defeat Owens in his first match in close to two decades.

This isn’t the first time a WWE trading card has been inaccurate. A few years ago, a card claimed that The Miz’s eight reigns as Intercontinental Champion were the most of any wrestler. In reality, AEW’s Chris Jericho holds the record at nine.

Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania 41

Talk has grown in recent weeks about Austin potentially being a part of WrestleMania 41. The WWE Hall of Famer has previously confirmed that he will be in Las Vegas this weekend, but has claimed WWE has not contacted him for the Premium Live Event.

With John Cena turning heel and aligning with The Rock, some have predicted that Austin may back up Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania. Cena recently teased doing something with Austin via an Instagram post, though as usual, gave no explanation. Whether Austin has a role to play this April or not, fans are eager to see the Rattlesnake, who fought Kevin Owens in 2022, despite what this card may claim.