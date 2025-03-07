John Cena Has a ‘Stone Cold Soul’ in Cryptic Instagram Post

John Cena has once again sparked speculation with one of his signature cryptic Instagram posts. Taking to the platform, Cena shared an edited image of ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin with a Super Mario mystery block replacing the Rattlesnake’s head.

Cena’s post comes on the heels of his dramatic heel turn and attack on Cody Rhodes at Elimination Chamber 2025, where he aligned himself with The Rock. With Cena now set to challenge Rhodes for the title at WrestleMania 41, fans are eager to see whether WWE’s newly-turned top heel can becomea 17-time World Champion.

John Cena’s Post: What Does It Mean?

As expected, Cena gave no caption to explain his post, a staple of his Instagram posts. Cena’s post could be an indication that Austin will play a key role in his pursuit of the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Stone Cold At WrestleMania 41

Adding fuel to the speculation, Austin has confirmed that he will be in Las Vegas during WrestleMania 41 weekend. However, he has stated that he has not had any formal discussions with WWE regarding an appearance at the event.

Austin has also weighed in on Cena’s heel turn, questioning whether it might actually make him even more popular with fans. With the Rattlesnake always earning a thunderous response from fans, could WWE bring in the Bionic Redneck to ensure Rhodes, not Cena, gets the bigger pop from the fans in Allegiant Stadium?

Austin has a long, documented history with The Rock which could make him an ideal addition to this already-compelling storyline. Revisiting their iconic rivalry would certainly be an act fitting of WrestleMania, as well as a potential face-off between Austin and Cena.

The Road to WrestleMania 41

WrestleMania 41 will take place on April 19-20, 2025, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Though questions remain over what role, if any, Austin will play, the involvement of The Rock, the heel turn of John Cena, and the fighting spirit of Cody Rhodes will make this one of the most exciting, unpredictable WrestleManias in recent history.