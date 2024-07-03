WWE Trademarks Another Classic WCW Brand PPV

WWE may be bringing back another WCW pay-per-view to give it a new paint job in the PLE era.

The company has filed for the trademark “SuperBrawl” under the United States Patent and Trademark Office and it’s not for merchandise purchases, but for broadcast media purposes.

- Advertisement -

WCW SuperBrawl became one of the company’s most notable PPVs during its run with Ric Flair battling Tatsumi Fujinami in the inaugural SuperBrawl I out of St. Petersburg, FL. SuperBrawl VIII was actually where Scott Steiner infamously turned on his brother Rick to join the NWO. Serendipituosly enough, Scott Steiner competed in main event against Kevin Nash at SuperBrawl Revenge, the final version of the event before WCW ultimately closed its doors in 2001.

RELATED: WWE Money in the Bank 2024 Card: Every match taking place

Back in 2019, Cody Rhodes attempted to secure the rights to the SuperBrawl name, but he and WWE came to an agreement on the situation.

- Advertisement -

In the past WWE has used the Starrcade name to promote live events, but it’s been the NXT brand who has really embraced the nostalgia of notable PPVs from the past. Halloween Havoc and Great American Bash has been an appointment events for NXT as has the classic WWE property In Your House.

With SuperBrawl having it’s obvious ties to “Super Bowl” WWE could be angling for a PLE around February which is also when the original SuperBrawl fell on WCW’s calender. WWE’s trademark following for “SuperBrawl” reads as follows: