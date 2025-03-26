WWE and UFC Launch First Joint Store at The O2 in London

The first official WWE | UFC Store has opened its doors at The O2 Arena in London, marking a unique collaboration between the two sports entertainment brands. Located opposite entrance E, the store will operate until March 31, 2025.

Fans can explore a broad selection of exclusive merchandise, including Superstar apparel, collectibles, and limited-edition items from both WWE and UFC, all under one roof. The store is open daily from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM, with free entry for all visitors.

In addition to shopping, the store offers fans a chance to meet WWE Superstars during select appearances. Wristbands are required for photo opportunities and are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Scheduled Superstar appearances include Carmelo Hayes and Pretty Deadly (Kit Wilson and Elton Prince) on Thursday, March 27. On Sunday, March 30, fans can meet American Made (Julius Creed, Brutus Creed, and Ivy Nile) along with A-Town Down (Austin Theory and Grayson Waller).

The WWE | UFC Store adds to the fan experience at The O2 ahead of upcoming live events, giving attendees a chance to engage with the brands in a new way.