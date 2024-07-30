The Wyatt Sicks Unmask, Will Make In-Ring Debut On 8/5 WWE RAW

Fans will get to see The Wyatt Sicks in action next week as three members of the faction will be in six-man tag-team action. During this week’s RAW, The Wyatt Sicks once again came face-to-face with Gable and the Creeds. On the ring apron, three members unmasked to reveal they are Erick Rowan, Dexter Lumis, and Joe Gacy. When Gable tried to leave, he received a crossbody from Nikki Cross. When Gable left to go to the back, he was confronted by Uncle Howdy, who remained masked.

It has been confirmed that the group will take on Chad Gable and the Creed Brothers during the August 5, episode of Monday Night RAW. This will mark the in-ring debut for the faction with these current characters.

- Advertisement -

The Wyatt Sicks has been targeting Gable ever since making their much-anticipated debut on WWE Monday Night RAW back in June of this year. Gable was seen bleeding from the head when the faction arrived. While the cryptic, mysterious actions of the group so far have won over audiences, there have been questions as to how the faction will work when trading holds and strikes like everyone else on the roster. Fans will get the answer to those questions on next week’s Monday Night RAW.

WWE RAW – August 5

Next week’s show will also deal with the fallout from WWE SummerSlam 2024. That show will take place this Saturday, August 3, from the Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio, Next week’s RAW will also see faction warfare as Damage CTRL’s Dakota Kai will take on the leader of RAW’s newest women’s faction Sonya Deville.