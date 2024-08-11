Watch: Zoey Stark Shares A ‘Perfect’ Tribute to WWE Legend Curt Hennig

WWE RAW Superstar Zoey Stark has delivered a perfect tribute to ‘Mr Perfect’ Curt Hennig, over two decades after the passing of the WWE Hall of Famer. On social media, Stark shared clips of herself performing several impressive feats accompanied by Hennig’s WWE theme song.

My homage to Mr. Perfect. I still remember his promo video like it was yesterday pic.twitter.com/oPFMQEAV4e — Zoey Stark (@ZoeyStarkWWE) August 10, 2024

Fans will recognize this video as a tribute to Hennig, who was introduced in the World Wrestling Federation with a series of vignettes highlighting his skills in various fields. Whether it was basketball, baseball, bowling, or something else entirely, Hennig was able to accomplish feats to perfection.

Hennig’s perfect skill set in WWE would see him capture the Intercontinental Championship on two occasions and hold the gold for a combined 404 days. After joining WCW, Hennig would become WCW United States Heavyweight Champion and also held the World Tag Team Titles with Barry Windham.

Hennig sadly passed away in February 2003 at the age of 44 and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2007. That same year, his son Joe would sign with WWE and compete as Curtis Axel before his 2020 release. He would later return to WWE as a producer.

Zoey Stark in WWE

Stark’s tribute to Mr. Perfect comes at an interesting time in the career of the former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion. Stark has aligned with Shayna Baszler and Sonya Deville as a dominant group on RAW that has been feuding with Damage CTRL. Stark was called to WWE’s main roster last year as an ally of Trish Stratus though their partnership ended at Payback 2023.