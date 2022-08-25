WWE’s Bianca Belair Signs With WME Agency

Bianca Belair is looking to break out into the mainstream.

The WWE Raw Women’s Champion signed with talent agency WME for “representation in all areas,” according to a report by Variety.

Variety wrote that WME will work to build Belair’s business across podcasting, acting, marketing, and more. Belair later reacted to the news by writing the following on Twitter:

Bianca Belair’s WWE Success

(Photo: WWE)

Belair, who first signed with WWE in 2016, has found a lot of success under the WWE banner. She is a one-time Raw Women’s Champion and a one-time SmackDown Women’s Champion.

She headlined WrestleMania 37 with Sasha Banks to win the SmackDown title, marking the first time two black women headlined the company’s biggest event of the year. Belair and Banks won the Best WWE Moment award at the ESPYS in 2021 for the moment.

This past April, she won the Raw Women’s title from Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38. Belair retained the Raw Women’s title against Lynch in a WrestleMania rematch at SummerSlam last month.

Belair is slated to team with Asuka & Alexa Bliss in a six-woman tag match against Bayley, Dakota Kai & IYO SKY at Clash at the Castle on Saturday, September 3.