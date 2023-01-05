XFL Announce 2023 Schedule – Vipers Vs. Renegades to Kick Off February 18

Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia are hoping that the third time’s the charm ahead of the launch of their version of the XFL.

Johnson and Garcia purchased the league from former WWE CEO Vince McMahon in 2020 after his second attempt at a football league was thwarted by Covid-19.

McMahon’s first foray into the world of professional football kicked off in 2000 but low ratings led to the league not getting a second season.

Kick-Off

The new XFL will kick off on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 3 pm Eastern a statement from the league has confirmed.

That game will see the Vegas Vipers face the Arlington Renegades at Choctaw Stadium in the first of four matches for the opening weekend.

That evening will see the Orlando Guardians face the Houston Roughnecks at the TDECU Stadium, and will be aired on ESPN and FX.

The next day will see the St. Louis Battlehawks Vs. the San Antonio Brahmas (3 pm. ABC) and the Seattle Sea Dragons against the D.C. Defenders (8 pm. ESPN.)

XFL 2023

The XFL will feature a total 43 games: 40 regular season games, two playoffs and one championship game.

The games will be split across four channels, with ABC airing seven, ESPN and ESPN22 getting 22 games each, and FX airing 15.

All XFL games will be streamed on ESPN+ and simulcasted in 142 countries around the world.

The eight XFL teams are split into two divisions: XFL North (D.C. Defenders, Seattle Sea Dragons, St. Louis Battlehawks, Vegas Vipers) and XFL South (Arlington Renegades, Houston Roughnecks, Orlando Guardians, San Antonio Brahmas.)