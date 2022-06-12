Yet Another AEW Star Possibly Injured

Spring has been a nightmare for top wrestling promotions.

The injuries are piling up within the industry. The “Summer of Punk” got derailed when CM Punk was forced to undergo surgery on his foot. Punk remains the AEW World Champion but an interim title will be used in his absence.

Adam Cole has reportedly been dealing with a torn labrum but is expected to work Forbidden Door on June 26. TNT Champion Scorpio Sky will be undergoing an MRI to see if there’s any significant damage to his right knee.

There might be another AEW star added to the list.

Red Velvet Potentially Injured

(via AEW)

Fightful is reporting that Red Velvet was being carted around in the backstage area following last week’s AEW Dynamite and Rampage shows. The report notes that she may be dealing with an injury.

It’s unknown exactly what Red Velvet could have issues with at the moment.

Velvet is a part of Jade Cargill‘s Baddies faction. She was in action against Kris Statlander on the June 10 episode of Rampage.