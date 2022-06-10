AEW Champion Set to Undergo MRI

One AEW Champion is scheduled for an MRI.

The wrestling business is hurting right now when it comes to injuries. For AEW, this was expected to be the “Summer of Punk” but CM Punk recently had to undergo foot surgery. Adam Cole has reportedly been dealing with a torn labrum.

On the WWE side, Cody Rhodes is expected to be out of action for four to six months after undergoing surgery for a torn right pectoral muscle.

Now, AEW is hoping another one of its current champions hasn’t sustained a serious injury.

(via AEW)

Last weekend, TNT Champion Scorpio Sky revealed he aggravated a knee injury during a recent title defense against Dante Martin. Sky said he was hoping that the issue isn’t too serious so that he can return to action soon.

In an update, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that Sky is set to undergo an MRI soon.

Sky seemed to be moving around fine during the June 8 episode of Dynamite when he was cutting a promo. AEW has also planted the seeds for a future TNT Title match between Scorpio Sky and Wardlow.

Time will tell if Sky’s MRI results come back negative.